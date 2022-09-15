OpenOcean 1-Day Volume Reaches $547,740.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $547,740.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001968 BTC.
- Splintershards (SPS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027338 BTC.
- YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About OpenOcean
OOE is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
