Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $426.00 million-$434.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.98 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.79 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $55.02 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

