Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $335,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 134,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.40. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,573. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.35.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

