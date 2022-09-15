Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 978,881 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,881 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2,073.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 445,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,545. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $66.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

