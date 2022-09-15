Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 48,084 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,084 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 0.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in American Water Works by 107.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.47. 12,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,296. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

