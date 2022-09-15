Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 161,232 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,232 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.