Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $276,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,400. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.