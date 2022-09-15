Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $242,000 Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,745 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA MJ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 15,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,244. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

