Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,256 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,943. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.07 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.