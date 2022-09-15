Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Okta to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.73.

Shares of OKTA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,937. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 35.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

