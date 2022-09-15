Offit Capital Advisors LLC Sells 226 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,107. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day moving average is $248.82.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

