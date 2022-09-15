Offit Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.10. 86,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,604. The company has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

