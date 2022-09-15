Offit Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,142. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

