Offit Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 57,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

