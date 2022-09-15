Offit Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 35,609 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $157.72. 48,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

