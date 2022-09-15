ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001561 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000969 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.