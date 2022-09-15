Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NOM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 3,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

