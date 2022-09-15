Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,590.00

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $504,222.47 and $46,590.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 603.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.51 or 0.12454749 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00836943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021014 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
