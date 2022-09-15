Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 90.34 ($1.09). 112,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 332,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.10).

The company has a market cap of £63.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.38.

In other news, insider James Wakefield acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($9,896.09).

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

