NoLimitCoin Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (NLC)

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $448,069.62 and $12,717.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 96% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid created to be the currency used in the upcoming Fantasy Football game, No Limits Fantasy Sports. NLC uses SHA256D as an algorithm and has a 2 minute block time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

