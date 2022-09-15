Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.
Noah Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.
Noah Company Profile
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
