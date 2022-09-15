Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Up 4%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Noah Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Noah

Noah Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Noah by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Noah by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 115,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

