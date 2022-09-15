Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Down 3%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.39). 685,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 927,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.20 ($2.47).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ninety One Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 880.91.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

