NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.
NICE Trading Down 0.6 %
NICE stock opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
