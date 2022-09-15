NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.92 EPS.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,132. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in NICE by 153.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NICE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

