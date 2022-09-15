Nexus Investment Management ULC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,863,000. EOG Resources makes up 2.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 225,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.58.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

