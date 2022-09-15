Nexus Investment Management ULC Reduces Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 57,050 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 4.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.12% of TELUS worth $35,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 116.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,783. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 97.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

