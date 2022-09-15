Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 5.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $47,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

