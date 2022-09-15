Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,409 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.48% of PRA Group worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in PRA Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PRA Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PRA Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 8,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Group

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

