Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $240,000 Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,385,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.27. 121,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.