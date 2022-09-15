Nexus Investment Management ULC Cuts Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 35.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 22.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Stock Performance

FSV stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.73. 5,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,594. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.