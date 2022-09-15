Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 260,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,302,000. Ross Stores accounts for 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,746,000 after buying an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.55. 84,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,080. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

