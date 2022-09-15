NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,457 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,845,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.37. 875,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

