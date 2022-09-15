NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NEXE Innovations Trading Up 1.6 %

NEXNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,706. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. NEXE Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

