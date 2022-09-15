News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 973,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. News has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $24.75.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in News by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of News by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

