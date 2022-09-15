New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

