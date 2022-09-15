New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ NPAB remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $8,942,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $8,817,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,857,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,078,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after buying an additional 578,421 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

