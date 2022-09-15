New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Trading 0.3% Higher

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 2,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

New Hope Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

