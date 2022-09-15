Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,125. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.34.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

