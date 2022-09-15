Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

BA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.86. 303,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,669. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

