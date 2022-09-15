Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes Position in Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aadi Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $8,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AADI stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,061. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

