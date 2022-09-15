Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Markel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Markel by 19.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,190.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,236.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,162.00 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $19.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

