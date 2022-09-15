Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.71.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.83. 27,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

