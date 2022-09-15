Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $11.98 on Thursday, reaching $384.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,634. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.