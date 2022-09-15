Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $20,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 99,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.56. 52,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,308. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average is $128.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.