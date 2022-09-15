Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $12.24 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 279,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,795. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

