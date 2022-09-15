Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded up $5.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $289.93. The company had a trading volume of 137,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.01. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

