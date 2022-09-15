Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 158,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,831. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.46.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
