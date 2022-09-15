Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.23. 158,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,831. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 50,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,496,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

