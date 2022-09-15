Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $233.52 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

