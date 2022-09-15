NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 75,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,922. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $434,393. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.