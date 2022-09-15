NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,048,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $434,393. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $70.26 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

